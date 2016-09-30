menu
Local News 30.9.2016 11:48 am

Pitso – that team is unbelievable

Jonty Mark
Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane has heaped praise on Chippa United and their coach Dan ‘Dance’  Maselesa.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach said he watched Chippa United’s 4-1 demolition of Baroka FC in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday night.

“For me it is very interesting, I want to see what is the development of Chippa and how people deal with them,”  said Mosimane.

“This is a very good team, Dance is doing an unbelievable job. We saw it last season against Orlando (Pirates), they dismantled people, at FNB Stadium (against Kaizer Chiefs), they dismantled people … they tried to dismantle us (in the MTN8 semifinal), but we played different, we didn’t allow the party … that team is unbelievable. “

