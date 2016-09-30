Pitso – that team is unbelievable

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach said he watched Chippa United’s 4-1 demolition of Baroka FC in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday night.

“For me it is very interesting, I want to see what is the development of Chippa and how people deal with them,” said Mosimane.

“This is a very good team, Dance is doing an unbelievable job. We saw it last season against Orlando (Pirates), they dismantled people, at FNB Stadium (against Kaizer Chiefs), they dismantled people … they tried to dismantle us (in the MTN8 semifinal), but we played different, we didn’t allow the party … that team is unbelievable. “