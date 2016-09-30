Second Joburg CBD killing caught on CCTV this week

An unarmed man was gunned down at close range on Sunday night in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, while trying to escape from his attacker.

A video posted on YouTube shows vehicles stopping by a traffic light, with a bakkie on the far left lane and a taxi in the middle lane.

The taxi drops off a man, who then crosses to the right side of the road.

WARNING! Graphic content:

His victim on the bakkie gets off, and the armed taxi commuter approaches him and fires about three rounds.

The man tries to get away but stumbles. The attacker goes after him, his gun seems to jam for a moment, but then he fires three more bullets. The victim is left to die in the street as the shooter flees.

This comes just days after the murder of a security guard was caught on CCTV in Newtown.

He was stabbed to death on Tuesday night after trying to stop youngsters from stealing items from a mosque.

– Caxton News Service