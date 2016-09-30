menu
Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash

Bonisile Khoza
Crash scene. Picture: Mpumalanga news

The car they were travelling in was overloaded and bottles of liquor were found on the scene

Four learners from various schools in Nkomazi, in Mpumalanga, died in a car accident.

According to a witness who did not want to be named, the learners were already back from their matric dance with the transport organised by the school, Mpumalanga News reported.

They then came up with their own transport for a planned after-party.

IMG-20160930-WA0005-Small-520x400

The learners were overloaded in that car and were also under the influence of liquor.

Spokesperson for the department community safety, security and liaison Joseph Mabuza confirmed that 10 people were in the Toyota Avanza.

Two boys and two girls died on the scene after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the barrier line.

He also confirmed that bottles of liquor were also found on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

– Caxton News Service

