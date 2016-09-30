Student unrest could affect the quality of future doctors – HPCSA

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) on Friday expressed concern over the effect the student unrest currently gripping the country’s universities could have on future healthcare practitioners.

The statement, released on Friday, followed a wave of protests and university shutdowns as students continue to demand free higher education.

If universities remain closed, final year students’ capacity to complete their degrees on time could be affected.

“The present unstable environment at higher education institutions may have an impact on the quality of future healthcare practitioners and on the accreditation status of training institutions,” the statement said.

Registration with the HPCSA is a prerequisite for professional practice in South Africa.

“Currently, South Africa has limited resources in terms of health professionals practising in the country. The continuation of such an unstable academic environment will affect the registration of final year students due to complete their studies,” the statement continued.

HPCSA president Kgosi Letlape, on behalf of the Council, appealed to all stakeholders “to act with utmost restraint and resolve their issues within the confines and resources available as soon as possible, to allow students to finish their studies still in 2016, so that health services to communities are not sacrificed due to non-qualification”.

The HPCSA is a statutory body established under the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974. It aims to uphold its mandate of regulating the health profession in the country by ensuring that institutions providing education and training are accredited to safeguard the health standards of South Africa.