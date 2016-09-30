menu
30.9.2016

Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs players during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Open Day at Kaizer Chiefs Village, Naturena on September 22, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs might sign an Italian-born midfielder from Cape Town, Gerardo Eliano Cozzolino, after his trial was extended for two weeks.

According to reports, Cozzolino impressed the Amakhosi technical team in his initial two-day trial at the club after impressing in a friendly match.

The Italian has even gone to his social media account Facebook to confirm he is training with Steve Komphela’s side, where he posted pictures of himself at Naturena with the club’s training kit.

Not so much is known about the midfielder, except that he was training with ABC Motsepe league side Atlantic Nacional FC before going to Amakhosi, but Phakaaathi has learnt the midfielder is an extreme workaholic in central midfield and has a powerful shot. He has also went on trials in England, but nothing came out of it.

