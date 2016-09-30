Have Thanda found their ‘Moses’ in Sikhakhane?

And Sikhakhane has twice guided an NFD team to the top flight in the past. He was in charge at Chippa United when they were first promoted in 2012, and again he did it in 2014.

Amabhubesi, as Thanda are affectionately known in football circles have collected 10 points four games. The KwaZulu-Natal team have put their faith in Sikhakhane to be like the biblical Moses, and guide them to local football’s land of plenty (the Premiership).

Amabhubesi have been firing up front, having scored 10 goals already with seven of those through Mhlengi Cele’s boot. Sikhakhane will again put his faith in Cele to lead his attack and continue his scoring form when they host KZN neighbours, Real Kings on Sunday.

NFD Fixtures

Saturday

University of Pretoria v Jomo Cosmos, at Tuks Stadium, 3pm

Santos v Stellenbosch FC, at Parow Park Stadium, 3pm

Royal Eagles v Witbank Spurs, at Harry Gwala Stadium, 3pm

Megesi Fc v Mbombela United, at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3pm

Mthatha Bucks v Black Leopards, at Mthatha Stadium, 3pm

Sunday

AmaZulu v FC Cape Town, at Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm

Thanda Royal Zulu v Real Kings, at Umhlathuze Sports Complex, 3pm

Milano United v Cape Town All Stars, at Athlone Stadium, 3pm