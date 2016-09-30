Court stops Icasa spectrum auction

Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele has won a court battle to stop the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) from going ahead with an auction for high-speed broadband in South Africa.

Icasa in July this year invited interested role players to apply for spectrum within the 700MHz, 800MHz and 2 600MHz bands.

The intention was to auction off the spectrum, with the minimum bidding price set at R3 billion.

Judge Roland Sutherland today granted an interdict against Icasa, preventing it from implementing the licensing steps and processes pending the institution of a review application to set aside the auction decision.

Icasa was interdicted from accepting any bids, taking any steps to advance the invitation to bid or taking any similar steps pending a review application by Cell C, which must be launched before October 14.

The shortage of spectrum has put a spoke in the wheel of the rollout of infrastructure to facilitate high-speed wireless connections in South Africa.

The minister maintained Icasa’s invitation to prospective bidders had been issued without consultation and prior notification to the ministry as policymaker.

The minister maintained the government was the custodian of spectrum, which was a national and public resource that should be used to benefit all people of South Africa.

The process to create a policy direction on spectrum is still in its planning stages.

Cwele argued that Icasa was not prepared to subject itself to intergovernmental cooperative governance procedures and ignored requests to halt the process.

Cell C was opposed to the decision to set the minimum bidding price of spectrum licences at R3 billion, arguing that the spectrum lots were not equally valuable.

Icasa maintained the aim of licensing the spectrum was to ensure nationwide broadband access for all citizens by 2020.

Judge Sutherland said the envisaged delay would in his view not undermine the interest of consumers to get access to better services.

He said Icasa already postponed the deadlines to apply twice, and the deadline for 2020 was in any event a “specious target”, given the deferment of a need to achieve full rollout until access to 100% of the assigned spectrum was made available.