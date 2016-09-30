menu
National 30.9.2016 01:23 pm

ANC is ‘powerless’ in addressing its decline, says Maimane

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: DA

FILE PICTURE: DA

Maimane says state capture, patronage, corruption and cadre deployment have become the hallmarks of the governing party.

With the African National Congress (ANC) heading into its crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend to reflect on the challenges it faces after last month’s August 3 local government elections, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party’s “feckless” leadership is unable to stop the organisation’s steep decline.

ALSO READ >>> Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

Writing in the DA’s regular newsletter Bokamoso on Thursday, Maimane laid into the ruling party, saying that it was clear it hadn’t learnt anything from the polls, which saw it lose three urban metros and its electoral support decline by 8%. He said the ANC had chosen to take “the low road” under President Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

“The first clear signal was a reckless and baseless attack on Finance Minister [Pravin] Gordhan in an attempt to remove the ‘internal opposition’ at the Treasury, the outcome of which is still uncertain … The attack on the Treasury was aimed at eliminating obstacles to the government’s plans for the nuclear deal, SAA, the presidential jet and other opportunities for corruption.

“Sure enough, Zuma crony Dudu Myeni was swiftly and irrationally reappointed as SAA board chair, despite SAA posting a R5.6 billion loss for the last financial year. The trillion-rand nuclear deal was confirmed as going ahead under a veil of secrecy, despite massive public resistance and a compelling argument against it, and the first corrupt contracts relating to the deal were signed this month [September] with connected cronies.

“And Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that R100 million has been allocated for the leasing of a new VIP jet for the current financial year, but declined to give further information ‘for security reasons’,” he said.

Maimane said the hallmarks of Zuma’s ANC has become what he calls the “staggering rate” of scaling up the pace of state capture, patronage, corruption and cadre deployment, which has “horrified” investors and credit-ratings agencies.

Other red flags that could lead to the party’s eventual demise, he said, were the ANC’s caucus in parliament deciding to vote against an inquiry into state capture by the Guptas, close friends of Zuma, who are accused of appointing cabinet ministers and having a lot of influence over him.

“They also refused to table the SADTU ‘cash for jobs’ report, which may be the key to breaking the union’s stranglehold over our education system, a crisis that is rendering millions of our children functionally illiterate and innumerate.

ALSO READ >>> R83k in birthday cash stolen from Winnie Mandela

“True to form, President Zuma sought leave to appeal the North Gauteng High Court’s judgment that the discontinuation of the prosecution against him on 783 counts of fraud and corruption was manifestly irrational. This shows a continued willingness on the part of the ANC to allow Zuma to delay his day of reckoning with endless court action at vast public expense.”

Maimane also criticised the ANC on the redeployment of former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng to corporate affairs despite a superior court ruling that he is unfit for the position, including the ongoing university fee protests gripping the country’s tertiary institutions, and alleged attacks by the party on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

“In essence, the ANC’s response to its electoral losses has been to step up its intimidation or capture of democratic institutions, and its plundering of public coffers.”

He said voting the ANC out of power will be “the rite of passage that establishes South Africa as a fully-fledged democracy”.

Related Stories
Mohoje – a future Bok skipper? 30.9.2016
Student unrest could affect the quality of future doctors – HPCSA 30.9.2016
Zwelithini did not incite violence – SAHRC 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.