ANC is ‘powerless’ in addressing its decline, says Maimane

With the African National Congress (ANC) heading into its crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend to reflect on the challenges it faces after last month’s August 3 local government elections, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party’s “feckless” leadership is unable to stop the organisation’s steep decline.

Writing in the DA’s regular newsletter Bokamoso on Thursday, Maimane laid into the ruling party, saying that it was clear it hadn’t learnt anything from the polls, which saw it lose three urban metros and its electoral support decline by 8%. He said the ANC had chosen to take “the low road” under President Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

“The first clear signal was a reckless and baseless attack on Finance Minister [Pravin] Gordhan in an attempt to remove the ‘internal opposition’ at the Treasury, the outcome of which is still uncertain … The attack on the Treasury was aimed at eliminating obstacles to the government’s plans for the nuclear deal, SAA, the presidential jet and other opportunities for corruption.

“Sure enough, Zuma crony Dudu Myeni was swiftly and irrationally reappointed as SAA board chair, despite SAA posting a R5.6 billion loss for the last financial year. The trillion-rand nuclear deal was confirmed as going ahead under a veil of secrecy, despite massive public resistance and a compelling argument against it, and the first corrupt contracts relating to the deal were signed this month [September] with connected cronies.

“And Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that R100 million has been allocated for the leasing of a new VIP jet for the current financial year, but declined to give further information ‘for security reasons’,” he said.

Maimane said the hallmarks of Zuma’s ANC has become what he calls the “staggering rate” of scaling up the pace of state capture, patronage, corruption and cadre deployment, which has “horrified” investors and credit-ratings agencies.

Other red flags that could lead to the party’s eventual demise, he said, were the ANC’s caucus in parliament deciding to vote against an inquiry into state capture by the Guptas, close friends of Zuma, who are accused of appointing cabinet ministers and having a lot of influence over him.

“They also refused to table the SADTU ‘cash for jobs’ report, which may be the key to breaking the union’s stranglehold over our education system, a crisis that is rendering millions of our children functionally illiterate and innumerate.

“True to form, President Zuma sought leave to appeal the North Gauteng High Court’s judgment that the discontinuation of the prosecution against him on 783 counts of fraud and corruption was manifestly irrational. This shows a continued willingness on the part of the ANC to allow Zuma to delay his day of reckoning with endless court action at vast public expense.”

Maimane also criticised the ANC on the redeployment of former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng to corporate affairs despite a superior court ruling that he is unfit for the position, including the ongoing university fee protests gripping the country’s tertiary institutions, and alleged attacks by the party on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

“In essence, the ANC’s response to its electoral losses has been to step up its intimidation or capture of democratic institutions, and its plundering of public coffers.”

He said voting the ANC out of power will be “the rite of passage that establishes South Africa as a fully-fledged democracy”.