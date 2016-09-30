Ertugral asks for time

Pirates has had a shaky start to the season, winning some of their matches convincingly and looking completely lost in the next. A case in point was the Buccaneers’ draw against Platinum Stars on Tuesday night.

Ertugral’s side conceded a late goal to share the spoils with Dikwena.

With some players returning from loan stints and new signings in the recent transfer window, Ertugral has his hands full with trying to build a team that can compete.

“It’s a process. We are a completely new team, and it will take time,” Ertugral said in the wake of the draw with Stars, as quoted by KickOff.

“The positioning will take time, the pattern will take time, and our entries will take time to get used to.

“The club didn’t have such a great season last year, and we need to rebuild.

“We need to look into details a little bit better – how can we build the team and make them stronger. I think we enjoy working very much with the players, but it will take time.”