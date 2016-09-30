menu
Local News 30.9.2016 01:14 pm

Ertugral asks for time

Phakaaathi Reporter
Muhsin Ertugral (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Muhsin Ertugral (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral says it will take time for the players to adapt to his style of football.

Pirates has had a shaky start to the season, winning some of their matches convincingly and looking completely lost in the next. A case in point was the Buccaneers’ draw against Platinum Stars on Tuesday night.

Ertugral’s side conceded a late goal to share the spoils with Dikwena.

With some players returning from loan stints and new signings in the recent transfer window, Ertugral has his hands full with trying to build a team that can compete.

“It’s a process. We are a completely new team, and it will take time,” Ertugral said in the wake of the draw with Stars, as quoted by KickOff.

“The positioning will take time, the pattern will take time, and our entries will take time to get used to.

“The club didn’t have such a great season last year, and we need to rebuild.

“We need to look into details a little bit better – how can we build the team and make them stronger. I think we enjoy working very much with the players, but it will take time.”

Related Stories
Zamalek to sell 100 000 tickets for Sundowns clash in Cairo 30.9.2016
Have Thanda found their ‘Moses’ in Sikhakhane? 30.9.2016
Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder? 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Ronaldo’s plane crashes in Spain – reports
Sport

Ronaldo’s plane crashes in Spain – reports

Khune has been dumped – again!
Phakaaathi

Khune has been dumped – again!

Sono backs Laffor to start against Zamalek
Phakaaathi

Sono backs Laffor to start against Zamalek

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela
Phakaaathi

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela

Bobby Motaung is arrogant – Mpengesi
Phakaaathi

Bobby Motaung is arrogant – Mpengesi

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.