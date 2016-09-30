Forensic investigator O’Sullivan’s kidnapping case postponed

The kidnapping, extortion and fraud case against Paul O’Sullivan and his former colleague Melissa Naidu was postponed to November after a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The pair is facing charges of kidnapping, extortion and fraud. They have been charged with allegedly kidnapping and threatening complainant Cora van der Merwe in October 2014. A trial date is expected to be set.

During proceedings state prosecuter Jabulani Mlotshwa and defence lawyer Darryl Furman told the magistrate about the application against Mlotshwa that temporarily barred him and 8 other people from prosecuting O’Sullivan and that it was used to postpone another case.

O’Sullivan’s co-accused Naidu was not present in court due to medical issues.

The magistrate said she understood that the second accused wasn’t available due to medical conditions.

Naidu and O’Sullivan were investigating a leak of information from the chambers of Ronald Bobroff & Partners, which eventually uncovered massive alleged fraud of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) estimated at more than R170 million.

The magistrate said the application by the defence to postpone to January was denied and O’Sullivan had to attend court on November 7.

– African News Agency (ANA)