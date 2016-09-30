Blind woman murdered in her home

Investigations are under way after a 76-year-old blind woman was found murdered in her home in Olivier Street, Elsburg, near Germiston.

Elsburg police rushed to the house after receiving a call from a neighbour at about 8.40pm on Thursday, who informed them he had seen three men coming out of the deceased’s home, Germiston City News reported.

“Upon arrival, police found that the woman had been stabbed in her upper body with a sharp object,” said police spokesperson Constable Daphney Phooko.

Police are unsure how the perpetrators gained entry into the house.

“The suspects took electrical appliances and ransacked the house,” said Phooko.

“No arrests have been made as yet. A case of murder has been opened and is being investigated.”

The woman’s guide dog was found in the house and is currently being looked after by the woman’s daughter.

Police appeal to the community for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Anybody who has information can contact Sergeant Sam Molopyane on 011 827-2060.

– Caxton News Service