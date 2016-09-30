menu
National 30.9.2016 01:59 pm

Blind woman murdered in her home

CNS reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The suspects took electrical appliances and ransacked the house.

Investigations are under way after a 76-year-old blind woman was found murdered in her home in Olivier Street, Elsburg, near Germiston.

Elsburg police rushed to the house after receiving a call from a neighbour at about 8.40pm on Thursday, who informed them he had seen three men coming out of the deceased’s home, Germiston City News reported.

“Upon arrival, police found that the woman had been stabbed in her upper body with a sharp object,” said police spokesperson Constable Daphney Phooko.

Police are unsure how the perpetrators gained entry into the house.

“The suspects took electrical appliances and ransacked the house,” said Phooko.

“No arrests have been made as yet. A case of murder has been opened and is being investigated.”

The woman’s guide dog was found in the house and is currently being looked after by the woman’s daughter.

Police appeal to the community for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Anybody who has information can contact Sergeant Sam Molopyane on 011 827-2060.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.