Elderly woman wounded in robbery shooting

A woman believed to be 86 has been airlifted from Norkem Mall, on the East Rand, after she was shot by armed robbers this afternoon.

Information is still sketchy, but it is believed she had withdrawn money shortly before she has been attacked, Kempton Express reported.

According to MML Security’s Ryno Opperman and Robert Thoms, they found the woman on Quintus van der Walt Drive just behind the Spur.

She was wounded in the arm, but the bullet went through her lung. She was next to her 1400 Nissan bakkie.

Netcare 911 and ER24 paramedics were at the scene and she was airlifted by Netcare’s helicopter.

– Caxton News Service