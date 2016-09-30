menu
Local News 30.9.2016 02:09 pm

Zamalek to sell 100 000 tickets for Sundowns clash in Cairo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Zamalek's player Shikabala (C) in action against Sundowns player Siyanda Zwane (R) and Wayne Arendse (L) during the African Champions League (CAF) group stage soccer match between Zamalek's and Sundowns at Petro Sport stadium in Cairo, Egypt, 17 July 2016 EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Zamalek's player Shikabala (C) in action against Sundowns player Siyanda Zwane (R) and Wayne Arendse (L) during the African Champions League (CAF) group stage soccer match between Zamalek's and Sundowns at Petro Sport stadium in Cairo, Egypt, 17 July 2016 EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Zamalek chairperson Mortada Mansour hopes to have 100 000 fans in the stadium for their 2016 Caf Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The defending Absa Premiership champions will travel to Cairo to face Zamalek in the second league of the Champions league final at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, October 23.

Mansour confirmed his side was already preparing for the continental club clash, as they were negotiating with Egyptian authorities to allow 100 000 fans into the stadium. The stadium capacity 75 000, but it can be extended to 120 000.

The Cairo International Stadium is the 69th largest stadium in the world.

“I held talks with Egyptian presidency officials,” Mansour told BBC.

“I talked with them to allow for 100 000 fans – they assured me they will discuss that with the ministry of interior,” he added.

Related Stories
Ertugral asks for time 30.9.2016
Have Thanda found their ‘Moses’ in Sikhakhane? 30.9.2016
Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder? 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Ronaldo’s plane crashes in Spain – reports
Sport

Ronaldo’s plane crashes in Spain – reports

Khune has been dumped – again!
Phakaaathi

Khune has been dumped – again!

Sono backs Laffor to start against Zamalek
Phakaaathi

Sono backs Laffor to start against Zamalek

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela
Phakaaathi

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela

Bobby Motaung is arrogant – Mpengesi
Phakaaathi

Bobby Motaung is arrogant – Mpengesi

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.