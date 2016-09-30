Zamalek to sell 100 000 tickets for Sundowns clash in Cairo

The defending Absa Premiership champions will travel to Cairo to face Zamalek in the second league of the Champions league final at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, October 23.

Mansour confirmed his side was already preparing for the continental club clash, as they were negotiating with Egyptian authorities to allow 100 000 fans into the stadium. The stadium capacity 75 000, but it can be extended to 120 000.

The Cairo International Stadium is the 69th largest stadium in the world.

“I held talks with Egyptian presidency officials,” Mansour told BBC.

“I talked with them to allow for 100 000 fans – they assured me they will discuss that with the ministry of interior,” he added.