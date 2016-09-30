Snake delays aircraft in Phalaborwa

A plane’s landing time was delayed in Phalaborwa for a few minutes because its pilot didn’t want to run over a 3.7 metre African rock python snake at the Phalaborwa airport last week, Letaba Herald reports.

The snake, weighing 22.5kg, was spotted next to the runway by the fire brigade, who were looking for wild animals nearby and on the runway before the plane was about to land.

The Phalaborwa Snake Club was contacted, and they caught the snake and released it back into the wild.

The plane was travelling from the OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.

In a similar incident, an African rock python was also discovered inside one of the Maponya 911 emergency services vehicle’s engine in Phalaborwa in June last year.

The huge African python was named Monty by the emergency service staff while they waited from early morning for her to leave the ambulance.

A woman walking her dogs had spotted her near the fence of a local airstrip about 1km from the Kruger National Park and contacted emergency services.

According to an emergency worker of Maponya 911, it was reported that the snake turned around and tried to bite him in the buttocks and then went under the ambulance.

‘Monty’ had a little bit of a skin injury.

She hurt herself when she got into the ambulance, and when she got out she scratched her scales on something, the emergency worker said.

Snake handler Zian van den Bergh then said the snake could not be forced out and that they would have to wait for it to come out on its own.

– Caxton News Service