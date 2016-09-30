menu
National 30.9.2016 04:18 pm

Snake delays aircraft in Phalaborwa

Yolandi van den Berg
Python

Python

A Python on a runway at the Phalaborwa Airport caused a delay in the landing of an aircraft from OR Tambo.

A plane’s landing time was delayed in Phalaborwa for a few minutes because its pilot didn’t want to run over a 3.7 metre African rock python snake at the Phalaborwa airport last week, Letaba Herald reports.

Python

Python

The snake, weighing 22.5kg, was spotted next to the runway by the fire brigade, who were looking for wild animals nearby and on the runway before the plane was about to land.

The Phalaborwa Snake Club was contacted, and they caught the snake and released it back into the wild.

The plane was travelling from the OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.

READ MORE: Watch: Police dog leads cop to a snake

In a similar incident, an African rock python was also discovered inside one of the Maponya 911 emergency services vehicle’s engine in Phalaborwa in June last year.

The huge African python was named Monty by the emergency service staff while they waited from early morning for her to leave the ambulance.

A woman walking her dogs had spotted her near the fence of a local airstrip about 1km from the Kruger National Park and contacted emergency services.

According to an emergency worker of Maponya 911, it was reported that the snake turned around and tried to bite him in the buttocks and then went under the ambulance.python

Python

Python

‘Monty’ had a little bit of a skin injury.

She hurt herself when she got into the ambulance, and when she got out she scratched her scales on something, the emergency worker said.

Snake handler Zian van den Bergh then said the snake could not be forced out and that they would have to wait for it to come out on its own.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten 25.9.2016
Watch: Rock python shot after killing man’s goat 8.9.2016
Massive black mamba caught in Durban North 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.