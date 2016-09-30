Pupil, 17, found murdered near railway line

The body of a 17-year-old pupil from Dunnattor in Springs, on the East Rand, was found on the corner of Davis and Roggers roads on Friday.

His body was found by a community member behind a precast wall near the railway line, dressed in his school uniform, and Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Service were immediately contacted, Springs Advertiser reported.

A second community member, recognising the uniform, went to the school to alert staff to the discovery of one of their learners.

The child was identified by a member of staff, and it is believed he was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Springs police spokesperson Amanda Greybe said EMS informed the SAPS that he had been stabbed “directly into his heart”.

She commented that he was last seen at cricket practice at school yesterday afternoon.

When he failed to return home, his father began searching for him throughout the night, to no avail.

Police alerted the boy’s father to the discovery of the body, and at the time of publishing his dad was still at the police station dealing with the matter.

Greybe said as far they could ascertain, the boy’s cellphone and cricket bag are missing.

A case of murder is being investigated.

– Caxton News Service