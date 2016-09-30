menu
National 30.9.2016 03:18 pm

Majority want Wits lectures to resume

ANA
Wits students continue to gather support on the steps outside the Great Hall on September 21. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Wits students continue to gather support on the steps outside the Great Hall on September 21. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The poll conducted on Thursday showed that 77% wanted lectures to resume, with 33% voting against it.

The majority of students and staff at the Witwatersrand University want lectures to resume next week despite violent protests against tuition fee hikes, according to a poll released by the institution on Friday.

The poll conducted on Thursday showed that 77% of respondents wanted lectures to resume, with 33% voting against it. The university said there were 21 730 responses to the poll, with 16 739 voting for lectures to resume, while 4 991 voted “no”.

The students and staff were asked: “Should Wits open on Monday 3 October subject to appropriate security protocols being in place?”

The process was conducted by an auditing company after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) indicated it would not assist the university in conducting the poll. Students were sent a text and were asked to respond with either a “yes” or a “no”, while staff received an email with instructions on how to log in and vote.

An urgent court bid by Wits student leaders on Wednesday to halt the poll failed. The court ruled against the students and indicated that everyone’s voices needed to be heard.

University campuses have been rocked by protests since last year as students continue to demand free higher education. An announcement by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande that fee increases for 2017 would be capped at eight percent brought another wave of protests, as students demanded no fee increases until government implemented free higher education.

Lectures have been suspended at most universities as the unrest continued.

Related Stories
Forensic investigator O’Sullivan’s kidnapping case postponed 30.9.2016
Mboweni on Sars, Treasury, reserve bank: Investors are worried 30.9.2016
Court stops Icasa spectrum auction 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.