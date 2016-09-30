menu
National 30.9.2016 04:00 pm

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

Citizen reporter
Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande during his statement on fee increments, 19 September 2017, Pretoia. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Presidency has slammed the list of an alleged Cabinet reshuffle, calling it ‘malicious’ and ‘untruthful’.

In an alleged list of Cabinet reshuffles that has been circulating on social media, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande is said to be moving to being home affairs minister.
Communications Minister Faith Muthambi was said be moving to public works, with Des van Rooyen being the next minister of economic development.

However, the Presidency has come out to condemn the “malicious” and “untruthful” list, which is “clearly the work of mischievous people who want to sow confusion”.

“The Presidency has been alerted to a list of names which is circulating on social media, which is reportedly a new list of ministers and deputy ministers to be appointed in an apparent Cabinet reshuffle.
“The list is unknown to President Jacob Zuma. It is clearly the work of mischievous people who want to sow confusion and uncertainty.
“President Zuma strongly condemns this malicious dissemination of untruthful information by people who do not have the interests of the country at heart, the Presidency said in a statement.

The list further suggests new minister of higher education as Malusi Gigaba‚ minister of small business development as Godfrey Oliphant, minister of water and sanitation as Mosebenzi Zwane and minister of mineral resources as Lindiwe Zulu.

Read the full list below:

