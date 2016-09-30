Saxon hotel fraud case postponed

The main state witness in a case of defeating the ends of justice and corruption against two people accused of forcing the Saxon Hotel’s general manager George Cohen to open a case of bilking over an outstanding bill of R1.5 million earned himself the ire of the sitting magistrate before the case was postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Wikus Fourie, financial manager at Life Diamond Cutting Works, and Munroe Swiersky, Life Diamond Cutting Works chief financial officer, were accused by diamond dealer Erez Daleyot, allegedly a former major shareholder in Life Diamond Cutting Works (LDCW).

Daleyot and Ptachya Chelchinsky also face charges of stealing the shares of LDCW, and it was this that the accused’s defence attorney Nardus Grove hammered on.

Establishing ownership of LCDW is critical to both sides, as Daleyot is claiming that as the major shareholder of LCDW, the company is liable for the Saxon hotel bill, while the defence is claiming LDW was not beholden to Daleyot, who they allege stole LCDW.

For some reason Daleyot has found it difficult to answer questions directly and succinctly presented to him by the defence throughout the trial despite having a Hebrew interpreter, Naomi Dinur.

Grove was trying to establish how Daleyot knew what the outcome of a report from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission(CIPC) would say before it was handed out.

“I have in support many affidavits like 141, 178, and another seven, eight dockets, and I was asked about them by the police and therefore I know that when I was here there was already a subpoena that was served on the 25 July 2015 on the CIPC, and I know that by law it takes 30 days to get an answer, 30 working days to get an answer, so that was 30 days after so I assumed that this investigation will be finished. Please don’t forget that Ptachya is the complainant, and he was also asking, so he knew from the time the subpoena was served it’s 30 working days, and that’s how he knew he would be able to produce those pages,” translated Dinur before being interrupted by Daleyot, who was in turn interrupted by the prosecutor, who pleaded with magistrate Vivian Hawkins to ask Daleyot to shorten his answers.

Daleyot asked for questions to be kept short and to the point, and not tricky and long. Hawkins responded he wasn’t looking for three of four-minute-long answers or an explanation from Daleyot who alternated between English and Hebrew.

Hawkins also warned Daleyot if he wasn’t going to use Dinur’s services he would dismiss her, which curbed Daleyot for a few minutes.

The matter was postponed to October 10 when Daleyot claimed he was feeling ill and needed to take medication.

Cohen has claimed he was led to believe by Daleyot that Life Diamond Cutting Works, wherein Daleyot was a major shareholder, was responsible for paying the bill.

In the charge sheet, a formal document presented in court detailing the nature of the accusation against accused persons, Daleyot accuses Fourie (accused 1) and Swiersky (accused 2) of corruption by accepting a benefit through coercing Cohen to fabricate and open a false charge of bilking against him (Daleyot) in order to keep him (Daleyot) in prison indefinitely so that his (Daleyot’s) company (Life Diamond Cutting Works) would collapse and become completely ruined to the benefit of Fourie and Swiersky, “among others”.