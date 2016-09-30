Black Coffee’s management breaks silence on slapping incident

Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo has officially broken his silence on last weekend’s drama involving Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his road manager Tshiamo Letshwene.

According to a statement released by Soulistic Music on its Facebook page, the record label has been in touch with AKA’s record label, Vth Season, and the DSTV iRock Music Festival organisers to apologise for the incident.

“Soulistic Music and Black Coffee would like to extend sincerest apologies to Mr. Letshwene, DSTV iRock Music Festival, the Soulistic Music community and Black Coffee’s fans worldwide.”

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

This is what happened on Saturday night in Polokwane, according to the record label:

“Soulistic Music was not informed of any delays or changes in the DSTV iRock Music Festival programme. “When Black Coffee and his road manager arrived at the venue, there was no communication from Festival organisers regarding any delays or changes. “Letshwene only informed Black Coffee’s road manager of these changes at the time Black Coffee had to go on stage, and even then it was too late, as it would have meant Black Coffee’s schedule would be affected for the rest of the night. “When Letshwene failed to convince Black Coffee’s road manager, he then took it upon himself to talk to Black Coffee directly. “Black Coffee had no knowledge of who Letshwene was and therefore directed him back to his road manager, however, Mr. Letshwene insisted on talking to Black Coffee directly, and regrettably that altercation led to the incident.” WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Both record labels, however, agree that Letshwene was not the right person to discuss scheduling issues with Black Coffee directly, that it was the Festival organisers who should have.