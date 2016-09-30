Afriforum halt illegal harvesting of the protected Matumi tree

The AfriForum branch in Tzaneen, in cooperation with national government departments and law enforcement, halted the illegal harvesting of and trading in the protected Matumi tree (Breonadia salicina) in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Illegally processed wood and planks were also seized.

This follows after the civil rights organisation was informed by one of its members that these trees were being harvested by people without the necessary permits.

According to Pieter Venter, chairperson of AfriForum branch in Tzaneen, the company that illegally harvested the trees used a transport vehicle on which the company’s logo appeared.

Venter also said that AfriForum has already laid criminal charges against the company, as the Matumi is a protected tree species in terms of the National Forest Act, 1998 (Act No 84 of 1998).

“If the suspects are found guilty, a sentence of up to three years in jail or a large fine can be imposed.”

“According to an expert from the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the felled trees are about 600 years old. And in any way, the department must issue a permit before the trees are felled, and this can only happen after the provincial department of economic development, environment and tourism has confirmed that the trees are dead by way of an inspection. Trees may only be removed, transported, sold or donated once this process has been completed in full. None of these steps were taken, however, and the trees were simply felled with chainsaws to be used in the furniture industry,” said Chris Boshoff, AfriForum’s regional coordinator for Limpopo.

“AfriForum endeavours itself for nature preservation and will not allow illegal activities to harm South Africa’s rich natural heritage.”

