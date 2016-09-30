menu
Key West silent robbery shocks shoppers

Bianca Pindral
Photo: Supplied

The store was allegedly ransacked during slow business hours when there were no customers inside.

Five suspects ransacked a store in Key West Shopping Centre on Thursday, September 29, allegedly without anyone except the staff noticing, Krugersdorp News reports.

It is believed the suspects entered the store at about 4.45pm.

One of them pointed a firearm at the staff members, ordering them into the storeroom.

There the suspects allegedly tied them up and then ransacked the store, taking cellphones and brand-name shoes.

The alleged robbery happened during slow business hours, and there were no customers in the store, but a security guard interrupted the suspects and alerted his colleagues.

Four of the suspects fled the scene in a white Hyundai H1, but one of them was apprehended by guards.

He was detained at the Krugersdorp Police Station and will appear in court soon.

– Caxton News Service

