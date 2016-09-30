menu
Dog poisoning rises in Centurion

Evashni Jansen
Pic: Thinkstock.com

Owner Chanelle Burger said her dog had swallowed 12 viennas in her backyard

At least once a month, dog poisoning is reported in Centurion, the Lyttelton CPF sector one said on Friday.

Chairperson Hugo Erasmus said the problem was occurring in all areas of Centurion.

The latest attack saw a Jack Russell eating poisoned viennas at a Centurion estate on Monday, Rekord Centurion reported.

The animal was rushed to a veterinarian, who managed to save his life.

Owner Chanelle Burger said her dog had swallowed 12 viennas lying in her backyard.

The viennas that were found.

Aldicarb, which has been dubbed two-step, was used to poison the animal. Sold as Temik, it is used as a pesticide in the agricultural sector and is not available to the public.

Burger said: “I heard a noise, and when I went outside, my Jack Russell was picking up something from the ground.”

Burger, who was feeding her two-month-old baby at the time, said she shouted at her dog to let go what he was eating.

“My husband came running, and he went outside. There was a whole bag of viennas that were cut open lying on the ground,” she said.

“Those viennas could have killed 20 Boerboels. This is ridiculous.”

Burger said her dog was doing well.

“We are very fortunate that the other dogs didn’t go out to eat,” she said.

Dog-poisoning-1Dog-poisoning-1

– Caxton News Service

