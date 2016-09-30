Jomo Sono’s son hijacked in Johannesburg  

Club coach Jomo Sono confirmed that his son was hijacked in a statement from Ezenkosi.

“Suspects who hijacked Jomo Cosmos midfielder, Matsilele Sono Junior, early Thursday morning in Houghton, Johannesburg, are on the run after cops nabbed one of them in Soweto.

“The criminals reportedly broke into Matsi’s home, stole some Jewellery and made away with his white Ford after forcing their way into the driveway. The police quickly swung into action after being alerted, and this led to one arrest and eventual recovery of the car.

“According to club boss Jomo Sono, the car was traced to Soweto thanks to Safesky Africa Technologies tracking system, one of Sono’s companies.

“In a telephonic chat, Matsi said he was ‘shaken’, but not hurt, as the police are still hot on the heels of the remaining accomplices.

“The incident prevented the player from attending Cosmos’ training session scheduled for later in the afternoon, but will hopefully join the rest of the team on Friday.”