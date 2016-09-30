menu
Local News 30.9.2016 04:49 pm

Jomo Sono’s son hijacked in Johannesburg  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jono Somo, coach of Jomo Cosmos and Matsilele Sono of Jomo Cosmos during the Absa Premiership match between Jomo Cosmos and Ajax Cape Town at the Olen Park in Johannesburg, South Africa on January 17, 2016 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Jono Somo, coach of Jomo Cosmos and Matsilele Sono of Jomo Cosmos during the Absa Premiership match between Jomo Cosmos and Ajax Cape Town at the Olen Park in Johannesburg, South Africa on January 17, 2016 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Jomo Cosmos midfielder Matsilele Sono Junior was the victim of a hijacking on Thursday. 

Club coach Jomo Sono confirmed that his son was hijacked in a statement from Ezenkosi.

“Suspects who hijacked Jomo Cosmos midfielder, Matsilele Sono Junior, early Thursday morning in Houghton, Johannesburg, are on the run after cops nabbed one of them in Soweto.

“The criminals reportedly broke into Matsi’s home, stole some Jewellery and made away with his white Ford after forcing their way into the driveway. The police quickly swung into action after being alerted, and this led to one arrest and eventual recovery of the car.

“According to club boss Jomo Sono, the car was traced to Soweto thanks to Safesky Africa Technologies tracking system, one of Sono’s companies.

“In a telephonic chat, Matsi said he was ‘shaken’, but not hurt, as the police are still hot on the heels of the remaining accomplices.

“The incident prevented the player from attending Cosmos’ training session scheduled for later in the afternoon, but will hopefully join the rest of the team on Friday.”

