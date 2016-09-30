LISTEN: Mazibuko on how students can make #FeesMustFall successful

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says tertiary students protesting for government to implement free higher education have got it all wrong if they think “holding placards and asking for access” will assist their plight.

ALSO READ >>> Angry Ndlozi blasts ‘fascist’ Habib, says the VC wants security to run Wits

Mazibuko says students should fight the system from within instead of bringing academic activities to a halt and hoping government will intervene with lasting solutions.

“So my question is, what has been happening in the intervening months [since 0% fee increases in October 2015]? In my view it should have been that students should have been able to use the momentum, the organisational capacity, which they have, which is strong, to mount an effort that is to change the status quo, that is, institutionally. To change the system that exists that makes fees inaccessible for a large number of students by working from within,” said Mazibuko in an interview with Power FM on Thursday.

She says she believes higher education is a progressively realistic right under the constitution, and students should get citizens on their side, as they did during last year’s #FeesMustFall protests nationwide.

“I think back to 2015, and I remember how goodwill, and how much support there was for young people who were marching, not only for themselves but for their classmates who couldn’t afford to graduate because they were being academically excluded, who were being financially excluded for various reasons, and there was a sense of solidarity and purpose about the protest action, and they were able to secure a short solution.”

She says it is very easy for students to go to Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande and demand a zero reduction in fees, even if it is a very visible question of the commodifying of education. However, “what have the students done to question the budget process that results in higher education being commodified in the first place?” she asked.

ALSO READ >>> SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

“So how many students have organised to go to the committee on finance [Parliament], to go to the appropriations committee very publicly and make a case for the adjustment of the budget in order to facilitate the zero-percent increase and make it sustainable. How many alumni who are recent graduates, who understand the pain of having to pay back student loans, who understand the difficulties that they had to go through as students, are doing what those students at Stellenbosch are doing, making themselves available for positions on university councils, on university conversations, so that they can be in the room when those decisions are being made and not marching outside holding placards and asking for access?”

LISTEN: Mazibuko on how students can make #FeesMustFall successful