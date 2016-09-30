Live report: Lions take on Sharks

The Golden Lions and the Sharks will both be in survival mood when they meet at Ellis Park tonight in a crucial Currie Cup encounter.

It is effectively an eliminating game with the winner going through to the semifinals while the loser faces eviction.

The Sharks could still secure a home semifinal with a win but need to score a bonus point try, while the Lions could at best secure a fourth spot and an away trip to Bloemfontein to face the unbeaten Cheetahs.

The Lions, while losing three times away from home, haven’t lost at their Ellis Park base with resounding wins recorded over the Pumas, Boland and Western Province.