Currie Cup XV 30.9.2016 04:55 pm

Live report: Lions take on Sharks

Rudolph Jacobs
Tian Meyer of the Cheetahs scoring his try during the Currie Cup match between Toyota Cheetahs and Xerox Golden Lions at Toyota Stadium on September 15, 2016 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

The Citizen brings you live updates from the Golden Lions and Sharks match at Ellis Park.

The Golden Lions and the Sharks will both be in survival mood when they meet at Ellis Park tonight in a crucial Currie Cup encounter.

The Citizen reporter Rudolph Jacobs will be giving us live updates from the match in the Twitter widget below.


It is effectively an eliminating game with the winner going through to the semifinals while the loser faces eviction.

The Sharks could still secure a home semifinal with a win but need to score a bonus point try, while the Lions could at best secure a fourth spot and an away trip to Bloemfontein to face the unbeaten Cheetahs.

The Lions, while losing three times away from home, haven’t lost at their Ellis Park base with resounding wins recorded over the Pumas, Boland and Western Province.

 

