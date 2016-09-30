menu
Teenager crushed to death between two buses

CNS paramedics
It is believed that one of the buses was attempting to parallel park when the teenager was pinned against another parked bus.

A 16-year-old boy was killed after being crushed between two buses on Sutherland Avenue in Hurlingham, Sandton in the north of Johannesburg, today, September 30, reports the Sandton Chronicle.

Netcare911 Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said paramedics arrived on the scene and found victim between the two buses.

The boy was declared dead on the scene and the fire department has been called to assist in removing the body.

Police also attended the scene.

According to a Sandton Chronicle journalist at the scene, the bus driver is no where to found. Police attempted to to free the body by moving the bus themselves but could not access the vehicle.

Caxton News Service

