menu
National 30.9.2016 05:31 pm

15 people injured after taxi rolls on N1 highway

Daniella Potter
A taxi rolled on the N1 highway in the north of Johannesburg injuring 15 people this afternoon. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

A taxi rolled on the N1 highway in the north of Johannesburg injuring 15 people this afternoon. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

Police charged the taxi driver, who fled the scene, with reckless driving.

A taxi rolled on the N1 North after the Malibongwe Drive offramp, north of Johannesburg, injuring 15 passengers this afternoon, September 30.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen said a motorist informed an Emer-G-Med ambulance which was on stand-by at a nearby petrol station, of the collision and on responding to the scene along with multiple other Emer-G-Med ambulances and response vehicles, the paramedics found a badly damaged taxi lying in the middle of the highway.
“It’s occupants – most of whom had been ejected from the rolling vehicle – were found lying scattered across the freeway, having sustained injuries ranging from minor to more serious,” said Cohen.
“Seven patients sustained moderate to serious injuries that required Advanced Life Support intervention.”
All 15 patients were transported to a number of nearby medical facilities for further treatment.
“It’s reported by passengers that the driver was speeding on the highway, they had asked the driver to slow down but he refused. One of the taxi’s tyres then burst, the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.”
Cohen said Metro police were on the scene to investigate and have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving against the taxi driver who fled the scene.
Caxton News Service
Related Stories
Four injured after truck crashes into pole at a JHB interchange 27.9.2016
Twenty-one injured in two taxi crashes north of JHB 23.9.2016
Twenty-five injured after delivery vehicle rolls on N1 20.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.