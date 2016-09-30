15 people injured after taxi rolls on N1 highway

A taxi rolled on the N1 North after the Malibongwe Drive offramp, north of Johannesburg, injuring 15 passengers this afternoon, September 30.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen said a motorist informed an Emer-G-Med ambulance which was on stand-by at a nearby petrol station, of the collision and on responding to the scene along with multiple other Emer-G-Med ambulances and response vehicles, the paramedics found a badly damaged taxi lying in the middle of the highway.

“It’s occupants – most of whom had been ejected from the rolling vehicle – were found lying scattered across the freeway, having sustained injuries ranging from minor to more serious,” said Cohen.

“Seven patients sustained moderate to serious injuries that required Advanced Life Support intervention.”

All 15 patients were transported to a number of nearby medical facilities for further treatment.

“It’s reported by passengers that the driver was speeding on the highway, they had asked the driver to slow down but he refused. One of the taxi’s tyres then burst, the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.”

Cohen said Metro police were on the scene to investigate and have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving against the taxi driver who fled the scene.

– Caxton News Service