Phehlukwayo takes 4 as Australia ebb & flow

Australia had been sent in to bat and their innings ebbed and flowed, a rapid start being undermined by the regular fall of wickets, before a seventh-wicket stand of 79 set the visitors up for 300+, but South Africa fought back well at the death.

The 20-year-old Phehlukwayo is a true development product, having been given a scholarship to Glenwood High School and, in just his second ODI, he finished with outstanding figures of four for 44 in his 10 overs, showing enough skill in varying his pace and getting movement, as well as composure under pressure (his first over cost 16 runs!), to suggest he has a great future.

Australia’s plan to go out quickly was apparent from the start as David Warner lashed Kagiso Rabada’s first two deliveries to the boundary and the opening stand with Aaron Finch grew to 64 off just 60 balls before South Africa used the two-paced nature of the pitch to remove Warner.

The left-hander was well-set to step up a gear as he had raced to 40 off 36 balls when he just pushed too early at a delivery from Wayne Parnell that stopped in the pitch, giving Phehlukwayo a running catch at wide mid-off.

Finch (33 off 28) was even more frustrated by his dismissal three overs later, turning Phehlukwayo off his hips to short fine-leg, where Parnell dived forward to claim the catch. The batsman was most surprised when TV umpire Nigel Llong gave him out, there being more than a hint of the catch being taken on the bounce.

Captain Steven Smith hit a couple of boundaries but failed to kick on as Phehlukwayo struck him on the pads right in front and had him lbw for eight, but Mitchell Marsh maintained the frenetic tempo with an attacking 31 off 25 balls, before Phehlukwayo was at it again, having him caught behind by a diving Quinton de Kock.

Travis Head scored a run-a-ball 18 before going down the pitch to attack leg-spinner Imran Tahir, but, deceived in the flight, he went too far, yorked himself and was well-stumped by De Kock.

When Matthew Wade was run out for just five by a beautiful piece of fielding from David Miller, Australia had frittered away wickets and South Africa would have been delighted to have them 192 for six after their strong start.

But there were still more than 20 overs left in the innings and George Bailey had got himself well set in going to a well-paced 47, almost unnoticed, a much-needed beacon of calm.

He had an ideal partner in John Hastings, who batted with tremendous good sense and was rewarded with his maiden ODI half-century before Phehlukwayo had him caught at long-off for 51 off 56 balls.

Bailey made it through to the 48th over in scoring a well-played 74 off 90 deliveries before Dale Steyn, who had been inconsistent, finished strongly to claim two late wickets, finishing with two for 65, and prevented a final flourish from the Australians.

Rabada had been taken for 50 runs in his seven overs and he also finished well, conceding 13 in his last three overs, while Tahir was as reliable as ever with one for 46 in his allotted 10 overs.

Parnell was generally too full though and conceded 56 runs in his disappointing eight overs.