Petrol price to rise next week – energy department

The price of petrol will rise by 44 cents a litre for 93 octane and 43 cents a litre for 95 octane next Wednesday, the department of energy announced on Friday.

The diesel price will increase by 23 cents a litre, while the retail price of paraffin goes up by 30 cents a litre. LP Gas will cost 58 cents more per kilogram.

In a statement, the department attributed the increases to the strengthening of the rand against the dollar as well as a rise in the petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin price in the international markets.

– African News Agency (ANA)