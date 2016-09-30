VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

This video off SuperSport 2 shows how dangerous it can be to be a spectator at the cricket when Proteas opener Quinton de Kock is playing his shots.

The fiery left-handed wicketkeeper/batsman barely played a bad knock on his way to breaking Herschelle Gibbs’ highest score by a South African batsman against Australia of 175.

De Kock was on his way to becoming only the seventh batsman to make an ODI double hundred, but the target was just a little too small and De Kock played one big shot too many, finishing with 178 runs off just 113 balls. He was eight runs shy of Gary Kirsten’s record of 188 made in the 1996 World Cup against the UAE.

South Africa reached Australia’s target of 294 with about 14 overs to spare.

We just hope that the fan in this video is all right (always keep your eye on the ball, eh).