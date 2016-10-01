menu
World 1.10.2016 06:01 am

Rosetta arrives in comet tomb

AFP
A handout picture released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on 13 November 2014 shows the panoramic view created from the first two CIVA images, confirming that Rosetta's lander Philae is safely on the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. One of the lander's three feet can be seen in the foreground. The 100-kilogram probe touched down on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, seven hours after separating from its mothership Rosetta half a billion kilometres from Earth. Philae's task is to collect images and samples from the dusty iceball, which will give clues about the origins of the solar system. EPA

A handout picture released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on 13 November 2014 shows the panoramic view created from the first two CIVA images, confirming that Rosetta's lander Philae is safely on the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. One of the lander's three feet can be seen in the foreground. The 100-kilogram probe touched down on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, seven hours after separating from its mothership Rosetta half a billion kilometres from Earth. Philae's task is to collect images and samples from the dusty iceball, which will give clues about the origins of the solar system. EPA

Spacecraft’s science-gathering mission comes to an end.

Europe’s Rosetta spacecraft was heading for a mission-ending crash into the comet it has stalked for two years yesterday – a dramatic conclusion to a 12-year odyssey to demystify our solar system’s origins.

Sent by ground controllers on a leisurely, 14-hour freefall, the space pioneer was engaged in a last-gasp spurt of science-gathering on the 19km journey to its icy comet tomb.

The moment of impact will be 10.38am GMT, give or take two minutes, the European Space Agency said after overnight measurements allowed it to narrow down the expected time of death. Confirmation will arrive 40 minutes later, the time it takes for a message to travel between Rosetta and Earth, when the spacecraft’s signal fades from ground controllers’ computer screens.

“Everything is going according to plan,” project scientist Matt Taylor said hours before the impending end. The craft has been sending back close-up shots of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, and “we’re seeing some really nice images,” he said. “We just wait for the end now.”

Related Stories
Denel’s new machine gun hits bulls-eye 1.10.2016
Petrol price to rise next week – energy department 30.9.2016
Wits poll outcome a victory for silenced students – DA 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Joburg ANC renews call to scrap e-tolls
National

Joburg ANC renews call to scrap e-tolls

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash
National

Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.