Hlaudi gets R400k pay hike, his salary is now R4,2m

The embattled broadcaster’s financial statements have shown that new group corporate affairs executive, Motsoeneng has had his pay bumped up by R400,000 in the past financial year.

Motsoeneng is one of the corporation’s highly paid executives and despite all the controversy surrounding him, has also received a bonus amounting to R11 million. According to Times Live, the SABC has not confirmed whether a new contract with an additional pay hike will be given to Motsoeneng.

The website also reports that findings in a document were not released by chief executive officer, James Aguma, apparently because they were seen as having ‘red-flagged the broadcaster’s financial viability.’

The report was tabled by the auditor-general and detailed how the SABC had irregular expenditure of R5 billion, a lack of investigation into where the cash had been wasted and contracts worth R15 million been given to family members and close associates of SABC staff.

Meanwhile, Support Public Broadcasting South Africa (SOS) coalition’s national coordinator Sekoetlane Phamodi said the SABC was going over and above to protect Motsoeneng and his team.

“He has been at the centre of its destabilisation – he was at the heart of the desolation of the board two years ago – He was at the centre of the illegal purging of a number of board members.”