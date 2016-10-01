menu
National 1.10.2016 06:01 am

Ex-Hawks duo take aid bid to court

Virginia Keppler
FILE PICTURE: Anwa Dramat. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24)

FILE PICTURE: Anwa Dramat. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24)

Former Hawks head Anwa Dramat and his two accused appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Two former senior officials of the Hawks are now approaching the North Gauteng High Court after the police minister failed to respond to their request for financial aid.

ALSO READ >>> Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

Former Hawks head Anwa Dramat and his two accused, Major-General Shadrack Sibiya and Colonel Lesley Maluleke, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They are facing charges of organised crime, kidnapping, violations of the Immigration Act and obstruction of justice, following the extradition of Zimbabweans. All three are out on R5 000 bail each. So far only Dramat’s request for financial aid was approved.

Current Hawks head Lieutenant-General Berning Ntlemeza earlier dismissed applications from Sibiya and Maluleke for financial aid. They then turned to the minister, who had not responded to their request until this morning when they appeared in court.

They state that during the alleged crimes and execution of their duties they were acting on behalf of the police minister. They argued the alleged crimes were committed during the course of their official duties.

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi said the accused are now going to approach the high court in their application for financial aid. The case was remanded to December 9.

Related Stories
Ntlemeza tells his detractors SA needs action, not talking 23.9.2016
Nhleko tells parliament ‘oops’ over Berning blunder 21.9.2016
Anti-corruption task team slammed over poor performance  15.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Joburg ANC renews call to scrap e-tolls
National

Joburg ANC renews call to scrap e-tolls

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash
National

Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.