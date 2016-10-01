Ex-Hawks duo take aid bid to court

Two former senior officials of the Hawks are now approaching the North Gauteng High Court after the police minister failed to respond to their request for financial aid.

Former Hawks head Anwa Dramat and his two accused, Major-General Shadrack Sibiya and Colonel Lesley Maluleke, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They are facing charges of organised crime, kidnapping, violations of the Immigration Act and obstruction of justice, following the extradition of Zimbabweans. All three are out on R5 000 bail each. So far only Dramat’s request for financial aid was approved.

Current Hawks head Lieutenant-General Berning Ntlemeza earlier dismissed applications from Sibiya and Maluleke for financial aid. They then turned to the minister, who had not responded to their request until this morning when they appeared in court.

They state that during the alleged crimes and execution of their duties they were acting on behalf of the police minister. They argued the alleged crimes were committed during the course of their official duties.

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi said the accused are now going to approach the high court in their application for financial aid. The case was remanded to December 9.