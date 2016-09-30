De Kock the record-breaking destroyer as SA hammer the Aussies

Quinton de Kock made the highest ever score for South Africa against Australia as his magnificent 178 led the Proteas to an emphatic six-wicket win, with 82 balls to spare, in the first ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday night.

The left-hander needed just 113 deliveries for his innings, finding the boundary 16 times and clearing it on 11 occasions, improving on the previous record of 175 set by Herschelle Gibbs in the famous 438 game at the Wanderers in 2006.

The imperious De Kock simply slaughtered the under-strength Australian attack, making light of the target of 295, the platform for the astonishingly easy victory being laid up front in the first-wicket stand of 145 in 17 overs with the impressive Rilee Rossouw.

De Kock set the early pace with 32 of the first 50 runs, but Rossouw, helped by a purple patch of five fours in seven balls, caught up and at the end of the 10th over both left-handers had 43 and South Africa were sitting pretty on 87 without loss.

De Kock’s 50 came up off 38 balls as he dispatched the first delivery of spin, from Travis Head, for four, and Rossouw’s sixth ODI half-century actually took two fewer deliveries.

The 100 was up after 12 overs and even though Rossouw (63 off 45) fell lbw to leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s first ball – trying a reverse-sweep straight up – the rest of the runs were a doddle with De Kock in such destructive form.

Captain Faf du Plessis made 26 in a second-wicket stand of 123 off 90 balls before edging Scott Boland into his own stumps, and the beleaguered seamer would take the other two wickets to fall as well, but at the exorbitant cost of 67 runs in seven overs.

He eventually claimed the scalp of De Kock, just 10 short of the record score by a South African in ODIs – Gary Kirsten’s 188 not out against the United Arab Emirates in Rawalpindi during the 1996 World Cup – the 23-year-old becoming a victim of the pull shot he had used to plunder so many runs, Head taking a fine catch at deep square-leg.

There was obviously some tremendously brutal hitting from De Kock in his superb innings, but the timing and placement of his shots were clinically efficient too.

The outcome of the game had long since become obvious and the last rites were performed by David Miller (10*) and Farhaan Behardien (5*), Boland also claiming the wicket of JP Duminy for nine, as he also fell to the pull shot, Head again taking the catch after he had initially misjudged the flight of the ball.

The promise of an even bigger run-fest now lies ahead with the second ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday, and both sets of bowlers will be nervous.

Andile Phehlukwayo, in just his second ODI, was the outstanding bowler of the day as South Africa restricted Australia to 294 for nine in an intriguing first innings.

Australia had been sent in to bat and their innings ebbed and flowed, a rapid start being undermined by the regular fall of wickets, before a seventh-wicket stand of 79 set the visitors up for 300+, but South Africa fought back well at the death.

The 20-year-old Phehlukwayo is a true development product, having been given a scholarship to Glenwood High School and, in just his second ODI, he finished with outstanding figures of four for 44 in his 10 overs, showing enough skill in varying his pace and getting movement, as well as composure under pressure (his first over cost 16 runs!), to suggest he has a great future.

Australia’s plan to go out quickly was apparent from the start as David Warner lashed Kagiso Rabada’s first two deliveries to the boundary and the opening stand with Aaron Finch grew to 64 off just 60 balls before South Africa used the two-paced nature of the pitch during the afternoon to remove Warner.

The left-hander was well-set to step up a gear as he had raced to 40 off 36 balls when he just pushed too early at a delivery from Wayne Parnell that stopped in the pitch, giving Phehlukwayo a running catch at wide mid-off.

Finch (33 off 28) was even more frustrated by his dismissal three overs later, turning Phehlukwayo off his hips to short fine-leg, where Parnell dived forward to claim the catch. The batsman was most surprised when TV umpire Nigel Llong gave him out, there being more than a hint of the catch being taken on the bounce.

Captain Steven Smith hit a couple of boundaries but failed to kick on as Phehlukwayo struck him on the pads right in front and had him lbw for eight, but Mitchell Marsh maintained the frenetic tempo with an attacking 31 off 25 balls, before Phehlukwayo was at it again, having him caught behind by a diving De Kock.

Head scored a run-a-ball 18 before going down the pitch to attack leg-spinner Imran Tahir, but, deceived in the flight, he went too far, yorked himself and was well-stumped by De Kock.

When Matthew Wade was run out for just five by a beautiful piece of fielding from Miller, Australia had frittered away wickets and South Africa would have been delighted to have them 192 for six after their strong start.

But there were still more than 20 overs left in the innings and George Bailey had got himself well set in going to a well-paced 47, almost unnoticed, a much-needed beacon of calm.

He had an ideal partner in John Hastings, who batted with tremendous good sense and was rewarded with his maiden ODI half-century before Phehlukwayo had him caught at long-off for 51 off 56 balls.

Bailey made it through to the 48th over in scoring a well-played 74 off 90 deliveries before Dale Steyn, who had been inconsistent, finished strongly to claim two late wickets, finishing with two for 65, and prevented a final flourish from the Australians.

Rabada had been taken for 50 runs in his seven overs and he also finished well, conceding 13 in his last three overs, while Tahir was as reliable as ever with one for 46 in his allotted 10 overs.

Parnell was generally too full though and conceded 56 runs in his disappointing eight overs.