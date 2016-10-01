menu
Three killed in Durban collision

ANA
Three people were killed in a crash between a car and a minibus taxi on the Hans Dettman Highway in Durban on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

Three people were killed in a crash between a car and a minibus taxi on the Hans Dettman Highway in Durban on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

Four other people sustained moderate injuries.

Three people were killed in a crash between a car and a minibus taxi on the Hans Dettman Highway in Durban on Saturday morning, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Shortly after 8.30am, ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene where they found two men and a woman with fatal injuries lying between the two wrecked vehicles.

“There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene.”

Four other people sustained moderate injuries. They were treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. The cause of the collision was unknown, Vermaak said.
African News Agency (ANA)

