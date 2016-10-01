menu
Mother and son wounded in Joburg altercation

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not clear. However, the woman said they were apparently shot by a neighbour.

A mother and her son were wounded during an alleged argument with a neighbour in Olivedale, Johannesburg, on Friday night, Gauteng paramedics said.

An off duty ER24 paramedic in the vicinity responded to a complex near Pritchard Road in Olivedale at about 8.30pm after calls for an ambulance were received over ER24’s communications channel, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said on Saturday.

“Upon arrival he found that an 18-year-old [man] and his mother sustained gunshot wounds. The 18-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his face and his mother sustained a gunshot wound to her hand. Both of them were in a serious condition at the time.”

ER24’s ambulance and another private service arrived on the scene to assist with treatment. Police and private security companies also arrived on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known. However, the mother explained that they were apparently shot by a neighbour during an altercation. Police would investigate the matter, Vermaak said.
African News Agency (ANA)

