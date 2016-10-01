ANCYL congratulates Wits students for voting to return to classes

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) on Saturday congratulated Wits University students for voting overwhelmingly to return to classes.

ALSO READ >>> Anglican Church of Southern Africa rejects same sex unions proposal

“The African National Congress Youth League want to take this opportunity to congratulate students of Wits University on their decision to go back to class,” ANCYL spokesman Mlondi Mkhize said in a statement.

“We congratulate them because in our view they have listened to the ANCYL president who has been spreading the call that the youth need to study, thus going back to class was more than necessary.

“Secondly, we want [to] appreciate the fact that students had to vote over this matter, which deepens democracy in line with [the] NDR [national democratic revolution] and ‘D’ in particular.”

ALSO READ >>> ‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’

The youth league called for all other student bodies to “learn and emulate the students of Wits for going back to school. We call on the community of Wits University not to take serious the clown who has many names and surnames”, Mkhize said.

This week 77 percent of Wits students voted yes to return to classes on Monday while 23 percent voted no.

– African News Agency (ANA)