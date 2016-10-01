menu
National 1.10.2016 04:03 pm

SABC a case study of Zuma’s ‘project of state capture’ – DA

ANA
President Jacob Zuma. (File photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)

President Jacob Zuma. (File photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)

The DA said it would not rest until Hlaudi Motsoeneng was stripped of his position at the public broadcaster.

What is happening at the SABC is a case study of President Jacob Zuma’s “project of state capture”, a tangible example of what happens when institutions of state are captured by political appointees for political purposes at the expense of the public, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday.

ALSO READ >>> ‘Road to 2019’ starts today, says Maimane

“In Hlaudi Motsoeneng we have an individual who has been found by the public protector, the High Court, and the Supreme Court of Appeal to be dishonest, unfit for purpose, and unlawfully appointed to the position of SABC COO,” he told journalists in Cape Town after the DA’s federal executive (FedEx) two-day meeting.

“Yet in spite of this, Hlaudi Motsoeneng runs the SABC like his own personal fiefdom. And the minister of communications gives him her nod of approval.”

Moreover, under his watch the SABC had suffered a net loss of R805 million over the past two years. The DA would not rest until Motsoeneng was stripped of his position and a start could be made to rebuild a public broadcaster that honoured the constitutional imperatives on which it was founded by operating in the public interest.

“As the DA, we will not relent in our charge to have Hlaudi removed. In light of Cabinet’s announcement this week calling for Hlaudi Motsoeneng to respect the court judgment against him and step down from his new position at the SABC, the board cannot put off this decision any longer,” Maimane said.

The DA was in the process of consulting its legal counsel to determine whether or not Motsoeneng’s new appointment as SABC group executive of corporate affairs was irregular, unlawful, and irrational.

ALSO READ >>> Emfuleni mayor, speaker spend R500k on car hire

“The DA mindful that it isn’t ideal to approach the courts but when all alternative relief is met with unwillingness we are left with no choice but to approach our judiciary to stave off the rank state capture currently underway at the behest of President Zuma,” he said.
African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
ANCYL congratulates Wits students for voting to return to classes 1.10.2016
‘Road to 2019’ starts today, says Maimane 1.10.2016
Trump ready to drag Bill Clinton sex scandals into US campaign 1.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash
National

Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash

LISTEN: Mazibuko on how students can make #FeesMustFall successful
National

LISTEN: Mazibuko on how students can make #FeesMustFall successful

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.