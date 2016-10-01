Six injured in Johannesburg building fire

Six people, including four children, suffered smoke inhalation when a fire broke out in a block of flats in Claim Street in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon, Gauteng paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with fire services, arrived on the scene and found two floors of the building well alight, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Several occupants from the flats were found walking around on the sidewalk. Fire services immediately began to battle the blaze while paramedics assessed the patients on the scene.”

On assessment, paramedics found that two adults and four children had suffered smoke inhalation. Fortunately, no serious or fatal injuries were reported on the scene. Paramedics treated the patients and transported them to various hospitals, including Johannesburg General Hospital.

Fire services were able to extinguish the blaze shortly after their arrival. The cause of the fire was not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)