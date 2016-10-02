menu
horse news 2.10.2016 06:01 am

Table Bay for winning return

Jack Milner
Table Bay (Red Cap) fights on to hold off Our Man Art in the Grade 3 Langeman at Kenilworth in July. Joey Ramsden’s charge makes his three-year-old debut in Race 7 at Durbanville today.

Table Bay (Red Cap) fights on to hold off Our Man Art in the Grade 3 Langeman at Kenilworth in July. Joey Ramsden’s charge makes his three-year-old debut in Race 7 at Durbanville today.

It will be a stern test for Table Bay but he has passed all his others and should do so again.

Table Bay proved to be one of the best two-year-olds in the Western Cape last season. Trainer Joey Ramsden has a knack of slowly building up his horses and the Australian-bred son of Redoute’s Choice was not rushed off to KwaZulu-Natal to take on the country’s best.

Other than on debut in which he finished fifth behind top-class Always In Charge, he systematically beat every other challenger, ending the season with a hard-fought victory over Our Mate Art who is highly thought of by the Candice Bass-Robinson yard, in the Grade 3 Langerman over 1500m at Kenilworth

Table Bay makes his first appearance as a three-year-old in Race 7 at Durbanville today and he will be fully tested when he has to concede weight to all but Winter Prince who he meets on level terms in this MR 84 Handicap over 1400m.

It will be a stern test for the three-year-old but he has passed all his others and should do so again. One is not sure how he will adapt to the course but Ramsden seems to understand what sort of horse is needed to win on this tight-turning and undulating track.

Donovan Dillon has ridden him in all his starts and he is back on board for this event.

The main threat could come from Winter Prince who has won his only starts at the course and has a record of three wins and a fourth in four runs over 1400m.

 

Related Stories
Springboks v Australia – Steyn & Strauss rise above the mob 1.10.2016
Adventure seeker Mike Horn’s exciting life 1.10.2016
Craig delighted with Arctica 1.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’
Columns

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’

SAA cabin crews hit back
National

SAA cabin crews hit back

Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash
National

Four matric dance revellers killed in a car crash

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.