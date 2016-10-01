Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Mamelodi Sundowns

– Daine Klate named Man-of-the-Match
– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Bidvest Wits 3-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 88′ Myeni hits the side netting from long range
– 86′ Myeni’s long range shot goes wide of goals
– 84′ Kekana tries a bicycle shot, but it goes wide of goals
– 81′ Substitution for Wits: Rodgers makes way for Cuthbert Malajila
– 79′ Rodgers is through on goals, but Onyango does well to come out of his area to grab the ball from his feet
– 76′ Substitution for Sundowns: Percy Tau comes on for Asavela Mbekile
– 73′ free kick for Sundowns in a good scoring position
– 72′ Hlanti tries a long range, but it goes wide of goals
– 71′ chance for Sundowns! But Mabunda shoots wide from close range
– 70′ free kick for Sundowns in a promising position
– 69′ Substitution for Wits: Mhango makes way for Sifiso Myeni
– 66′ Pelembe’s long range shot is saved by Onyango
– 62′ GOAAAL! Klate grabs his brace and makes it 3-0 for Wits!
– 60′ Keet saves Mabunda’s long range shot
– 57′ Keet does well to parry Mabunda’s header over the crossbar for a corner kick
– 54′ corner kick for Wits
– 53′ free kick for Sundowns in a good scoring position
– 47′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Mkhwanazi
– the second half is underway at Mbombela Stadium
– Double substitution for Sundowns: Yannick Zakri and Siyanda Zwane come on for Anthony Laffor and Tebogo Langerman
– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Bidvest Wits 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 1 minute of added time to be played
– 44′ free kick for Sundowns in a good scoring position
– 41′ Sundowns appeal for a penalty, but the referee gives a goal kick instead
– 40′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 36′ free kick for Sundowns in a promsing position and it leads to a corner kick
– 34′ Klate’s long range shot goes wide of goals
– 33′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 31′ Mhango tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals, much to the frustration of coach Gavin Hunt
– 30′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Monare
– 26′ free kick for Wits in a promising position
– 20′ GOAAAL! Rodgers makes it 2-0 for Wits after a mix up at the back by Sundowns!
– 19′ Mhango’s header goes narrowly wide of goals
– 14′ free kick for Wits and a yellow card for Kekana
– 1′ GOAAAL! Daine Klate puts Wits in the lead with a cool finish!
– we’re underway at Mbombela Stadium
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Bidvest Wits XI: Keet, Allie, Hlatshwayo, Klate, Monare, Rodgers, Pelembe, Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Mhango, Mlambo
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Mbekile, Langerman, Nascimento, Arendse, Kekana, Mabunda, Dolly, Vilakazi, Laffor, Billiat
Hello and welcome to the Mbombela Stadium where Bidvest Wits take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a MTN8 final match.