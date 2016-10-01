Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Mamelodi Sundowns

– Daine Klate named Man-of-the-Match

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Bidvest Wits 3-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 88′ Myeni hits the side netting from long range

– 86′ Myeni’s long range shot goes wide of goals

– 84′ Kekana tries a bicycle shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 81′ Substitution for Wits: Rodgers makes way for Cuthbert Malajila

– 79′ Rodgers is through on goals, but Onyango does well to come out of his area to grab the ball from his feet

– 76′ Substitution for Sundowns: Percy Tau comes on for Asavela Mbekile

– 73′ free kick for Sundowns in a good scoring position

– 72′ Hlanti tries a long range, but it goes wide of goals

– 71′ chance for Sundowns! But Mabunda shoots wide from close range

– 70′ free kick for Sundowns in a promising position

– 69′ Substitution for Wits: Mhango makes way for Sifiso Myeni

– 66′ Pelembe’s long range shot is saved by Onyango

– 62′ GOAAAL! Klate grabs his brace and makes it 3-0 for Wits!

– 60′ Keet saves Mabunda’s long range shot

– 57′ Keet does well to parry Mabunda’s header over the crossbar for a corner kick

– 54′ corner kick for Wits

– 53′ free kick for Sundowns in a good scoring position

– 47′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Mkhwanazi

– the second half is underway at Mbombela Stadium

– Double substitution for Sundowns: Yannick Zakri and Siyanda Zwane come on for Anthony Laffor and Tebogo Langerman

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Bidvest Wits 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 1 minute of added time to be played

– 44′ free kick for Sundowns in a good scoring position

– 41′ Sundowns appeal for a penalty, but the referee gives a goal kick instead

– 40′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 36′ free kick for Sundowns in a promsing position and it leads to a corner kick

– 34′ Klate’s long range shot goes wide of goals

– 33′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 31′ Mhango tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals, much to the frustration of coach Gavin Hunt

– 30′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Monare

– 26′ free kick for Wits in a promising position

– 20′ GOAAAL! Rodgers makes it 2-0 for Wits after a mix up at the back by Sundowns!

– 19′ Mhango’s header goes narrowly wide of goals

– 14′ free kick for Wits and a yellow card for Kekana

– 1′ GOAAAL! Daine Klate puts Wits in the lead with a cool finish!

– we’re underway at Mbombela Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Bidvest Wits XI: Keet, Allie, Hlatshwayo, Klate, Monare, Rodgers, Pelembe, Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Mhango, Mlambo

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Mbekile, Langerman, Nascimento, Arendse, Kekana, Mabunda, Dolly, Vilakazi, Laffor, Billiat

Hello and welcome to the Mbombela Stadium where Bidvest Wits take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a MTN8 final match.