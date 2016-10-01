menu
Six injured as car and taxi crash in Potchefstroom

Paramedics and provincial services arrived on the scene and found the car in the middle of the road while the taxi had rolled to the side of the road.

Six people were injured on Saturday when a minibus taxi and a car collided in Promosa Road in Potchefstroom, North West paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics and provincial services arrived on the scene and found the car in the middle of the road while the taxi had rolled to the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

On assessment, paramedics found a man and a woman and their two children from the car and two people from the taxi had been injured. All the patients were treated and transported to hospital. “Fortunately, no serious or fatal injuries were reported on the scene,” he said.
