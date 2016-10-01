menu
Local News 1.10.2016 07:26 pm

Wits humiliate Sundowns in MTN8 final

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Eleazar Rodgers of Bidvest Wits during the MTN 8 Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at Mbombela Stadium. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Eleazar Rodgers of Bidvest Wits during the MTN 8 Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at Mbombela Stadium. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits are new MTN8 champions after annihilating Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Things were just not going to go Sundowns way as they conceded as early as the first minute – in fact it took Daine Klate just 34 seconds to put his team ahead with a crisp finish from inside the box after an impressive attacking from the kick-off.

While Sundowns were looking to settle in, the Students hit again, with Ealizor Rodgers finishing off another move that involved Klate, although the goal may be debated because the scorer looked to be in an off-side position.

Klate scored his second and Wits’ third early in the second half, signalling a torrid evening for Pitso Mosimane’s team.

The win sees Wits coach, Gavin Hunt break his trophy duck at Wits after four years in charge.

The MTN8 trophy meanwhile evades Mosimane again as it remains the only domestic cup he has not won in his illustrious career.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Mamelodi Sundowns 1.10.2016
Sundowns have the mental edge 1.10.2016
Angry Ndlozi blasts ‘fascist’ Habib, says the VC wants security to run Wits 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder?
Phakaaathi

Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder?

Zamalek to sell 100 000 tickets for Sundowns clash in Cairo
Phakaaathi

Zamalek to sell 100 000 tickets for Sundowns clash in Cairo

Chiefs keen on Myeni
Phakaaathi

Chiefs keen on Myeni

Jomo Sono’s son hijacked in Johannesburg  
Phakaaathi

Jomo Sono’s son hijacked in Johannesburg  

Khune has been dumped – again!
Phakaaathi

Khune has been dumped – again!

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.