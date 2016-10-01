Wits humiliate Sundowns in MTN8 final

Things were just not going to go Sundowns way as they conceded as early as the first minute – in fact it took Daine Klate just 34 seconds to put his team ahead with a crisp finish from inside the box after an impressive attacking from the kick-off.

While Sundowns were looking to settle in, the Students hit again, with Ealizor Rodgers finishing off another move that involved Klate, although the goal may be debated because the scorer looked to be in an off-side position.

Klate scored his second and Wits’ third early in the second half, signalling a torrid evening for Pitso Mosimane’s team.

The win sees Wits coach, Gavin Hunt break his trophy duck at Wits after four years in charge.

The MTN8 trophy meanwhile evades Mosimane again as it remains the only domestic cup he has not won in his illustrious career.