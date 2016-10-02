Bok win a pressure-release – Coetzee

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee said his team, and especially their captain, Adriaan Strauss, have been under enormous pressure so Saturday’s 18-10 win over Australia at Loftus Versfeld will provide them with a tremendous amount of self-belief.

Hooker Strauss was named the man of the match as the Springboks overcame having little possession or territory with a victory built on sheer bloodymindedness and the boot of Morne Steyn, who scored all their points with four penalties and two drop goals.

Strauss was excellent in the set-pieces, made turnovers and tackles and embarked on some storming individual runs in his best display of the year.

“I’m a very happy man because you should never underestimate any Test win. The side was under pressure and this win will help them get their belief back, it shows the growth of the team. They showed immense character and you can’t coach that. We needed this win to get belief that we are moving in the right direction.

“I’d like to highlight Adriaan’s contribution because he’s been under a helluva lot of criticism. But we saw his value tonight under massive pressure, it was testimony to his character. The way he played and the way he anchored the set-pieces was just outstanding,” Coetzee said after the Springboks’ second win in this year’s Rugby Championship.

While Strauss gave a top-class all-round display and was a terrific leader by example, flyhalf Steyn produced a masterclass in goalkicking under pressure, making sure that the Springboks took points away from their sporadic visits to the Australian 22.

“Morne did very well and that’s how you win a Test – by building the points, three-six-nine-12-15-18. Running rugby at all costs is fairytale stuff, Test rugby is about applying pressure, and I’m happy that Morne justified his selection. He knows how to perform at Test level and he’s been around the block, he’s always proud to represent his country,” Coetzee said.

A resurgent scrum in the final quarter was also a major contributor to South Africa’s victory, earning some crucial pressure-relieving penalties, and replacement props Julian Redelinghuys and Steven Kitshoff made a huge impact off the bench.

“The set-piece was able to put the Wallabies under pressure when we really needed to, and we were able to kick the points when we applied pressure in the right areas. It was definitely the righty plan with the bench and the scrums were part of that plan. We were able to apply pressure at the set-piece, which is vital if your kicking game is not working, you need to apply pressure through some other means,” Coetzee said.

Steyn’s secondary role as a tactical kicker went less well, with Australia winning the territory battle convincingly and spending more than 70% of the game in the Springbok half.

“It is still a concern about the lack of territory and we would have liked more set-pieces in their half. But Australia handled our kicking game very well, Israel Folau kicked darn well. But we need a better chase-line, a stronger chase, and that’s something we will work at this week,” Coetzee said.

As a spectacle, the game was ruined though by numerous schoolboy errors in handling, passing and ball-retention, and Australian coach Michael Cheika was disappointed his team could not turn their territorial and possession dominance into more points.

“We played our best footy in the middle of the field, we had the right shape for 70 metres but not inside the 22. Once we were down the other end, maybe we wanted to score too much, we just lacked consistent quality. There was some poor play that just comes down to laziness,” Cheika said.

The Wallaby coach agreed that there had been a shift in momentum in the scrums in the final quarter, and that set-piece had a major influence on the outcome.

“We conceded some scrum penalties at the end and the scrums swayed the game pretty heavily. They cost us territory, so they were pretty influential in the result,” Cheika said.

The inspirational Strauss, playing his last Test in his adopted home city of Pretoria, was typically modest about his man of the match award.

“I deliberately put the emotion of playing my last Test at Loftus aside until the final whistle and then it was very emotional, thanks to the unconditional support of this wonderful crowd. The last five minutes could have gone either way.

“I happened to be in the right place at the right time a couple of times, but the last three games have gone better for me. There’s still lots to work on though, I am never fully happy with my play,” Strauss said.

Steyn, the matchwinner, also praised the Loftus Versfeld crowd for the encouragement they provided.

“It was good to have my first start for a long time and I’m very happy. It’s been a special week, playing at Loftus in front of 50 000 people, after a tough time with three losses. But I know the ground and it felt like I was back with the Blue Bulls,” Steyn said.

The Springboks defence was also much more unyielding, especially in the second half, and inside centre Juan de Jongh said it was thanks to the better clarity of what they are all trying to do without the ball.

“Australia kept the ball well and we had to defend most of the time, so it was one of those days when you have to do the basics right. Australia tested us a lot and we’re still learning as a combination, but we buy into one plan now, we understand the system and we got the structure right. We had to because they came at us all the time,” De Jongh said.

Proud nation stands firmly behind the @Springboks with nothing but pride and fulfillment. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/fyWw6RZQgY — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) October 1, 2016

Congratulations to #Springboks captain Adriaan Strauss and his troops tonight. You made us happy again. #LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/3eKg0RXuQH — South African Rugby (@Springboks) October 1, 2016