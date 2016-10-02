menu
Details: ‘SA high commissioner to Singapore’s past of drug smuggling’

Citizen Reporter
Hazel Francis Ngubeni. Image via Youtube.

The current SA high commissioner to Singapore was twice convicted of smuggling drugs and did jail time according to a report.

Francis Ngubeni has apparently duped officials in government by accepting a high level diplomatic post as high commissioner to Singapore, while she had a criminal record.

The Sunday Times reports that Ngubeni has been jailed twice for drug smuggling when she worked for national carrier SAA. This was confirmed by its spokesman, Tlali Tlali.

During a vetting process by the State Security Agency, Ngubeni is said to have lied, omitting to state she had a criminal record. In 1999 to 2001, she spent two years in a New York prison for smuggling a bag of cocaine. In 1995, the fifty-five year old was arrested for smuggling 9kg of heroine from Thailand to South Africa.

It is alleged she asked a colleague to carry a bag containing a false compartment with drugs for him. They were released from prison after a witness declined to testify against them in 1997.

ALSO READ: Hlaudi gets R400k pay hike, his salary is now R4,2m

Ngubeni eventually confirmed her conviction, telling the weekly she had asked her colleague to carry her bags, finding out later they were filled with drugs.

“She was arrested, convicted and sent to jail, which made her unable to render any service to her employer,” said Tlali Tlali.

Department of International Relations spokesman Nelson Kgwete said an investigation would be carried out to establish the facts.

“The security vetting process for all our diplomats is a process that relevant agencies are constantly reviewing with the intention of improving to avoid gaps and discrepancies.”

A three part series titled ‘Conversation with Ambassador Hazel Francis’ was released online in 2015. This is part 1 and shows Ngubeni speaking on international relations.

