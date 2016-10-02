menu
Celebrities 2.10.2016 10:27 am

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’ calls Black Coffee a legend

Citizen Reporter
Rapper AKA on stage at the spring fiesta event in Ekurhuleni. Image via Twitter.

Rapper AKA on stage at the spring fiesta event in Ekurhuleni. Image via Twitter.

During his performance at the spring fiesta event in Boksburg, AKA offered an olive branch to Black Coffee, seemingly putting an end to their long standing feud.

The rapper took to the stage to headline the music festival which saw thousands of revelers attend on Saturday.

AKA arrived at the event with his girlfriend Bonang Matheba and proceeded to perform a medley of his hits. But what really interested concert goers was when he stopped mid performance to chat about Black Coffee and the altercation he had with his road manager at the iRock festival in Limpopo last weekend.

At that event, Tshiamo Letshwene got a hot slap by the DJ for questioning his timeslot. Lestwhene has opened a case of assault at the Sandton police station and Black Coffee has since apologised.

AKA offered an olive branch to Black Coffee, calling him a legend and saying ‘shit happens.’

“I’m in a good space in my life and I’m all about positive energy,” AKA told the crowd.

He then asked fans to put up the peace sign in honour of Black Coffee.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Sun reports that just before arriving in Limpopo last week, AKA also had a brawl in Zimbabwe.

He apparently refused to meet and greet other artists at the event, staying in his hotel dressing room.

“It turned ugly when AKA’s friends pushed an artist out of the dressing room. And then there was a heated argument and they started beating each other. Even DJ Fanatic got involved in the scuffle,” a source said.

These claims were corroborated by another source who said the rapper has issues with people asking for pictures. AKA refused to comment on the issue.

Related Stories
Black Coffee’s management breaks silence on slapping incident 30.9.2016
Bonang named Ipanema footwear ambassador 30.9.2016
Ntsiki Mazwai, Bonang lock horns 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’
Columns

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

SAA cabin crews hit back
National

SAA cabin crews hit back

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested
National

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.