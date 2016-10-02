AKA says ‘sh*t happens’ calls Black Coffee a legend

The rapper took to the stage to headline the music festival which saw thousands of revelers attend on Saturday.

AKA arrived at the event with his girlfriend Bonang Matheba and proceeded to perform a medley of his hits. But what really interested concert goers was when he stopped mid performance to chat about Black Coffee and the altercation he had with his road manager at the iRock festival in Limpopo last weekend.

At that event, Tshiamo Letshwene got a hot slap by the DJ for questioning his timeslot. Lestwhene has opened a case of assault at the Sandton police station and Black Coffee has since apologised.

AKA offered an olive branch to Black Coffee, calling him a legend and saying ‘shit happens.’

“I’m in a good space in my life and I’m all about positive energy,” AKA told the crowd.

He then asked fans to put up the peace sign in honour of Black Coffee.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Sun reports that just before arriving in Limpopo last week, AKA also had a brawl in Zimbabwe.

He apparently refused to meet and greet other artists at the event, staying in his hotel dressing room.

“It turned ugly when AKA’s friends pushed an artist out of the dressing room. And then there was a heated argument and they started beating each other. Even DJ Fanatic got involved in the scuffle,” a source said.

These claims were corroborated by another source who said the rapper has issues with people asking for pictures. AKA refused to comment on the issue.