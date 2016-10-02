menu
Celebrities 2.10.2016 11:07 am

Gospel singer Solly Moholo faces hefty tax bill amounting to millions

Citizen Reporter
ATTRIDGEVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA  JANUARY 19: Solly Moholo and ANC leaders during the launch of the Gauteng Manifesto at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 19, 2014 in Attridgeville, South Africa. The partys deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz)

ATTRIDGEVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA  JANUARY 19: Solly Moholo and ANC leaders during the launch of the Gauteng Manifesto at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 19, 2014 in Attridgeville, South Africa. The partys deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz)

For years, revered gospel aficionado Solly Moholo has apparently dodged the tax man leading to a hefty bill amounting to R2,5 million.

According to Sunday World, Zion Christ Church memberMoholo was served with the tax bill in 2013.

He had allegedly not filed personal and business tax returns despite pulling in millions in album sales and performances. The weekly tabloid reports Moholo’s backing vocalist and bookkeeper Karosi Masombuka was negotiating the amount down to R300,000.

ALSO READ: AKA says ‘sh*t happens’ calls Black Coffee a legend

However, since leaving the popular gospel outfit, Masombuka has revealed details of his working relationship with Moholo, including how he tried to help him reduce the tax fee.

“He told me his bookkeeper was the one who messed him up and asked me to help him…when he failed to pay me, I realised this man was just using me. I wanted to quit but he convinced me to stay and work with him,” said Masombuka.

Moholo said he did owe SARS and refused to comment any further.

On Masombuka, he confirmed owing him money but said he would be paid once he had received outstanding payments from the ANC and others.

Related Stories
Mboweni on Sars, Treasury, reserve bank: Investors are worried 30.9.2016
Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane 29.9.2016
LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’
Columns

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

SAA cabin crews hit back
National

SAA cabin crews hit back

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested
National

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.