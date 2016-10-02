Gospel singer Solly Moholo faces hefty tax bill amounting to millions

According to Sunday World, Zion Christ Church memberMoholo was served with the tax bill in 2013.

He had allegedly not filed personal and business tax returns despite pulling in millions in album sales and performances. The weekly tabloid reports Moholo’s backing vocalist and bookkeeper Karosi Masombuka was negotiating the amount down to R300,000.

However, since leaving the popular gospel outfit, Masombuka has revealed details of his working relationship with Moholo, including how he tried to help him reduce the tax fee.

“He told me his bookkeeper was the one who messed him up and asked me to help him…when he failed to pay me, I realised this man was just using me. I wanted to quit but he convinced me to stay and work with him,” said Masombuka.

Moholo said he did owe SARS and refused to comment any further.

On Masombuka, he confirmed owing him money but said he would be paid once he had received outstanding payments from the ANC and others.