Local News 2.10.2016 11:44 am

You can’t win them all – Mosimane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said he was proud of his team’s performance despite their loss to Bivest Wits in the MTN8 final.

Wits beat Sundowns 3-0 in the MTN8 final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening to win their first silverware of the season.

“They scored the two goals in such a short space of time that it was always difficult to come back,” said Mosimane.

“But we tried, we showed character, but you can’t win them all.”

Meanwhile, Wits coach Gavin Hunt said he was proud of his team.

“It was a great occasion for the club, but this is just the start,” said Hunt.

“I’ve been here three or four years and we are trying to build something. We just need to keep feeding it, keep on working.”

