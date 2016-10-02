menu
National 2.10.2016 12:19 pm

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Citizen Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 29: Former SABC CEO James Aguma during the SABC 2015/2016 financial report release on September 29, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The SABC reported a R411m net loss for the 2015/2016 financial year, an increase from the previous year. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

While it reported on a financial loss of R411 million in the past year – the SABC has downplayed its serious financial situation according to a report.

  1. The public broadcaster is actually running out of cash according to The Sunday Times. Confidential documents reveal that a further loss of R496 million was lost in addition to the reported R411 million reported by CEO James Aguma last week.
  2. In July, the embattled broadcaster reportedly had R245 million in cash in its accounts. Despite running low on cash reserves, the SABC has paid out millions in bonuses to its chief executives with Hlaudi Motsoeneng pocketing close to R11 million. Aguma said this was because executives were the company’s ‘rainmakers’ and had brought in cash over the past year.
  3. There is R200 million in the state broadcaster’s coffers and that amount is lessening quickly. Sunday Times reports that in five months R600 million was blown by the SABC.
  4. While Aguma downplayed the financial losses of the broadcaster, it has also had to contend with a loss in market share. This now sits at 47,4 %.
  5. In collecting TV license fees, the SABC has failed dismally as these fees have declined.

