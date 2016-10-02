Kelly doesn’t have morals – Sam Meyiwa

This comes after Kelly revealed in an interview with Anele Mdoda last week that she had written a song titled Senzo to honour her lover, who was shot dead two years ago.

Sam, however, has accused Kelly of disrespecting his family by writing the song without asking the Meyiwa family for permission to write it.

“I don’t know how this girl was raised. She doesn’t have morals and she always disrespects us as Senzo’s family,” Sam told the Sunday Sun.

“How could she write a song without our approval? First, we still don’t know how my son was killed. But I’m sure she was involved.

“I wish she could get arrested while on stage performing the song. She can go ahead making money with the song, but it’ll curse her for the rest of her life.

“Kelly’s supposed to be mourning still, because she has a child with Senzo. But she’s busy trying to embarrass us.

“What I hate the most is that she’ll make money with the song and takes care of her family while mine suffers. This is all unfair.”

Senzo was shot dead during an alleged armed robbery at Kelly’s family home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

No one has been arrested for his murder.