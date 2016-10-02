menu
Local News 2.10.2016 01:25 pm

Kelly doesn’t have morals – Sam Meyiwa

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sam Meyiwa, the late Senzo's father. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Sam Meyiwa, the late Senzo's father. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Sam, the father of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has slammed singer Kelly Khumalo for writing a song in honour of his late son.

This comes after Kelly revealed in an interview with Anele Mdoda last week that she had written a song titled Senzo to honour her lover, who was shot dead two years ago.

Sam, however, has accused Kelly of disrespecting his family by writing the song without asking the Meyiwa family for permission to write it.

“I don’t know how this girl was raised. She doesn’t have morals and she always disrespects us as Senzo’s family,” Sam told the Sunday Sun.

“How could she write a song without our approval? First, we still don’t know how my son was killed. But I’m sure she was involved.

“I wish she could get arrested while on stage performing the song. She can go ahead making money with the song, but it’ll curse her for the rest of her life.

“Kelly’s supposed to be mourning still, because she has a child with Senzo. But she’s busy trying to embarrass us.
“What I hate the most is that she’ll make money with the song and takes care of her family while mine suffers. This is all unfair.”

Senzo was shot dead during an alleged armed robbery at Kelly’s family home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

No one has been arrested for his murder.

Related Stories
We deserve special treatment – Sam Meyiwa 21.9.2016
Senzo’s father hits back at Kelly Khumalo 19.9.2016
I’m not Senzo’s killer – Kelly Khumalo 18.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Wits humiliate Sundowns in MTN8 final
Phakaaathi

Wits humiliate Sundowns in MTN8 final

Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Zamalek to sell 100 000 tickets for Sundowns clash in Cairo
Phakaaathi

Zamalek to sell 100 000 tickets for Sundowns clash in Cairo

Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder?
Phakaaathi

Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder?

Chiefs keen on Myeni
Phakaaathi

Chiefs keen on Myeni

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.